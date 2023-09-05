NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Moon had some company on Sunday night.

People in Connecticut, including News 8’s Ashley Baylor, spotted a fireball lighting up the sky at about 9 p.m.

Analysis of the meteor showed that it became visible 47 miles above Forest Hill in Maryland, and then shot northwest at 36,000 miles her hour, according to NASA. It disintegrated 22 miles above Gnatstown in Pennsylvania.

It shone at a brightness of about a quarter of the Moon, according to NASA. Infrasound detectors showed that the meteor produced enough energy when it fragmented to equal a ton of TNT.

The fragment that entered the atmosphere was about a foot in diameter, weighed 60 pounds and may have come from the Asteroid Belt.