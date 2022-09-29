NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Building a sand castle is a fun, easygoing activity on the beach — for most people. But, two sculptors are stepping up the game and breaking records by creating the largest sand castle in Connecticut.

Acclaimed sculptors Kevin Lane of New Milford and Dan Anderson of Destin, Florida are building a sand castle in the state “just for the fun of it.”

So far, the castle is elevated and includes intricate line work on the turrets. “New Milford CT” is also scripted onto the front.

Photo of Lane (left) and Anderson (right) working on the sand castle on Thursday. Courtesy Shwartz PR.

The pair is set to complete the castle on Friday.