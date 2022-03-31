Lifestyle expert Caryn Antonini shares how to make a quick and easy meal that can bring a taste of sunshine to your table, Orange Chicken Scaloppine.

Ingredients:

4 thin slices of chicken

1 large orange, zested and juiced

Flour for dusting

2 – 3 tablespoons olive oil

¼ cup dry white wine

Sea salt

Instructions:

Sprinkle salt over the chicken breasts.



Heat the olive oil in a large pan over medium heat. Dredge the chicken breasts in the flour and place in the heated pan. Cook the chicken, turning occasionally until lightly browned and cooked through.



Using a grater, zest the orange and set the shavings aside.



Add the white wine to pan and allow to evaporate, about 3-4 minutes. Then add the fresh orange juice and sprinkling of salt and cover the pan. Allow to cook for several minutes or until the sauce has thickened a little. Remove the chicken from the pan. You may add the sauce from the pan at this point. Add the orange zest and serve.

Watch the videos above for the full recipe.