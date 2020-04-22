Bristol drive-thru coronavirus test site only accepting pre-registered patients on Sunday

A man gets tested for COVID-19 at a drive-thru testing site. (Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record via AP)

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Bristol city officials announced their drive-thru testing site will only be accepting pre-registered patients only on Sunday, April 26.

The Bristol drive-through COVID-19 testing site set up at PhysicianOne Urgent Care on 576 Farmington Avenue will begin 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. on April 26. However, health care providers will only be testing patients who have completed a medical evaluation prior to the event via a Virtual Visit.

“We are finding that many people are not seeking advice for symptoms and feeling isolated and unsure. Now that testing is available, people can safely be medically evaluated through a virtual visit to determine whether they need to come in for testing,” said Dr. Jeannie Kenkare, DO, PhysicianOne Urgent Care Co-founder and Chief Medical Officer.

In addition, COVID-19 tests will be provided to all essential workers, even those without symptoms. You can book a visit her: https://physicianoneurgentcare.com/

For further assistance, contact the PhysicianOne Urgent Care team at 855-349-2828.