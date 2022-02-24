BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – The Bristol Fire Department responded to a large plaza fire at the Crystal Diner building on 43 Main St. early Thursday morning.

Main Street is currently closed as fire crews are still on scene battling the fire that began at 1:21 a.m. this morning, according to the Bristol Fire Department.

There are no reported injuries.

The Bristol Fire Department is currently investigating the cause of the fire.

No other information has been released at this time.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

