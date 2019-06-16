Bristol man celebrates Father's Day with first born baby
HARTFORD, Conn (WTNH) - A Bristol couple welcomed the newest member to their family Sunday, making one man a first time father on Father's Day.
Mary and Tyler Bouchard had a baby boy at Hartford Hospital Sunday morning. They named him Travis.
Mom and Dad said their newborn is the "Best Father's Day gift ever!"
