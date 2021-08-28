Bristol man dead after motorcycle accident in Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Bristol man dead after a motorcycle accident on I-691 westbound Saturday.

At 5:36 p.m., Connecticut State Police was dispatched to I-691 westbound, west of the exit 5 entrance ramp in Meriden for the report of a motorcycle accident.

Meriden Fire Department was on scene assisting in life saving efforts.

State Police said the operator of the motorcycle Jonathan Santiago, 37 of Bristol, was transported to Waterbury hospital and was pronounced dead due to injuries.

D.O.T is on scene assisting with the temporary road closures. Next of kin notification has been made.

The State Police-Collision Analysis Reconstruction Squad (C.A.R.S.) were requested to respond to the scene to assist with this investigation.

State Police is asking anyone with information regarding the events that led up to the collision to contact Troop I-Bethany at (203)393-4200. Reference Case # 2100353032