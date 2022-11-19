MASHANTUCKET, Conn. (WTNH) — The Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase went down at Mohegan Sun Friday.

Temple took on Steve Pikiell’s Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Pikiell, a Bristol native and former UConn star, is having some trouble with the Owls, down a bunch early in the 2nd half.

Pikiell, hoping to lead Rutgers to a third straight NCAA Tournament appearance this year, let News 8 take a listen at the school Friday morning.

Pikiell is in his seventh season as Rutgers head coach. He learned under some of the best, including Hall of Famer Jim Calhoun.

“You take a piece of everybody,” Pikiell said. “But, you know, I try to have fun with my guys. I really do. I try to use humor in fun. I try to think about them after every practice. And what kind of practice would I like to say about that? That’s my guy right there as the best coach right there.

I mean, because regular is the brand, everything that Rutgers basketball is known for is is because of Coach Pikiell.”



We’ll have more with the former St. Paul of Bristol High star next week.