BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Bristol police issued a silver alert for a missing 13-year-old male after he did not show up for school on Monday.

The child was identified as Ryleigh Henry of Bristol. Police believe he may be staying with his father at a hotel in Southington. There was no clothing description available.

Police describe Ryleigh Henry as a 4’11” white male who weighs 140 pounds. Police say he has brown hair, brown eyes and freckles.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Bristol police at 860-584-3011.