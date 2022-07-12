Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band perform at the Apollo Theater on Friday, March 9, 2012 in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini)

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s representatives announced the music icons will bring their 2023 international tour to Connecticut next year.

They will be hitting the stage at the Mohegan Sun Arena for one night only on March 12, 2023, according to tour organizers.

Springsteen and the E Street Band will be hosting 31 shows across the country during their national tour and said they plan to stop in Uncasville, Connecticut, before taking the show to Europe.

This grand-scale tour will mark their first concert debut since February 2017, and their first in North America since September 2016, officials said.

Anyone looking to buy a front-row ticket to the musical event can do so through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform for Tickets sold via Ticketmaster, event organizers said. Fans can register online starting now through Sunday, July 17, for the chance to buy tickets.

Organizers remind fans, however, that registering does not guarantee you will receive a code or have the ability to purchase tickets.

The Verified Fan Onsale will take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on July 22, and a general sale for all fans will begin the same day at 3 p.m. To register for the Ticketmaster Verified Fan Onsale, visit their website online.

Springsteen and The E Street Band’s most recent studio album, 2020’s ‘Letter To You’, marked their first time recording live together in decades and debuted at No. 1 in 11 countries, officials said. This album is expected to be featured during the musicians’ grand tour.