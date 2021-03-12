Brush fires pop up in Southbury, Meriden; high winds expected tonight

SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Firefighters are working to battle two separate brush fires in Connecticut Friday evening.

Crews are in Southbury near the Housatonic River early Friday evening, putting out a brush fire in the area of River Road.

Several fire units arrived to assist, including fire crews from Roxbury and Oxford, as the fire has already occupied around 30 acres.

One challenge firefighters are facing is the narrow road leading to the fire, so it is taking some time to get the water tanks to the scene.

Fire crews are also battling a large brush fire in Meriden, already covering 12 to 14 acres in the hill behind suburban marine off of Chamberlain Highway.

As of 5 p.m. that fire is about 80% contained, and the fire crews in Meriden expect to keep working on the hotspots for at least another hour.

The Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services responded as well.

The wind is set to pick up this evening, which may make the fire spread more. Wind gusts tonight will range from 35-45MPH.

News 8 has a crew on the scene and will update this story as more information comes in.