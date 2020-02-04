Bubba Watson commits to 2020 Travelers Championship

CROMWELL, CT – JUNE 24: Bubba Watson watches his tee shot on the fourth hole during the final round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on June 24, 2018 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH)– Golf star Bubba Watson has committed to the 2020 Travelers Championship.

Watson has already won the Travelers Championship three times, in 2010, 2015 and 2018. He also has 12 PGA tour victories and is a two-time Masters Champion.

“Bubba has become synonymous with our tournament through the success he’s had on the golf course and his great generosity off it. Many of the best moments in Travelers Championship history involve Bubba and his family, and we are glad to have him back in 2020,” said Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube.

Off the course, Watson has also been involved in tournament charities. In 2016, he donated $100,000 towards research in the fight against ALS and then in 2018, he gave $200,000 to The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp.

“Bubba has such a big heart; you can see that by his actions and his passion for the charitable initiatives that matter to the tournament. He genuinely cares about the success of our event and the local nonprofit organizations that benefit,” said Andy Bessette, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer at Travelers.

Watson joins Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas in the field for the 2020 Travelers Championship.

The Travelers Championship will take place between June 22-28 at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.

