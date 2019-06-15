Breaking News
24-year-old victim dies after shooting incident in New Haven
Budget cuts loom over CT community colleges in new budget plan

Budget cuts could be coming to the state’s community colleges if a new budget plan is approved by the State Board of Regents Finance Committee.

The Hartford Courant reports the panel is projecting a collective deficit of nearly $20 million for all twelve schools in the next fiscal year.

The full board is expected to vote on the $1.3 billion proposed budget next week.

