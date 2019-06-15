Budget cuts loom over CT community colleges in new budget plan

Budget cuts could be coming to the state’s community colleges if a new budget plan is approved by the State Board of Regents Finance Committee.
The Hartford Courant reports the panel is projecting a collective deficit of nearly $20 million for all twelve schools in the next fiscal year.
Related: Connecticut partners with College Board to offer scholarships up to $40,000 for low-income families
The full board is expected to vote on the $1.3 billion proposed budget next week.
==
Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.