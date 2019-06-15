Connecticut

Budget cuts loom over CT community colleges in new budget plan

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 10:44 PM EDT

(WTNH) - Budget cuts could be coming to the state's community colleges if a new budget plan is approved by the State Board of Regents Finance Committee.

The Hartford Courant reports the panel is projecting a collective deficit of nearly $20 million for all twelve schools in the next fiscal year.

The full board is expected to vote on the $1.3 billion proposed budget next week.

