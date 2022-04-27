HARTFORD, Conn. (wtnh) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said Wednesday that an agreement has been reached with Democratic leaders in the legislature to extend the state’s gas tax cut until Dec. 1.

The deal is part of a $24.2 billion state budget that must still be voted on in the coming days by the Democratic-controlled General Assembly.

The 25-cent-per-gallon state gas tax holiday was set to expire on June 30 to give motorists some relief at the pump.

The extension of the state’s gas tax holiday will cost $150 million from the state’s special transportation fund, according to Lamont.

The governor announced $500 million in tax cuts as part of the budget. Republican leaders say if they were part of negotiations, more money would be given back to residents.

⁩Free bus service across the state is still set to end on June 30.

