MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Dozens of part-time community college employees are in limbo due to what’s being called a devastating state budget with inadequate funding.

Part-time staff make up more than 70% of individuals employed by Connecticut community colleges.

Jennifer Milavski doesn’t know if her job of three years will still exist next week.

“It’s sad for all of us,” said Milavski, the continuing education aid for Capital Community College. “All of the [educational assistants] are student-facing positions, and these are the people they are getting rid of.”

Positions across Connecticut’s 12 community colleges could be cut.

People rallying Tuesday at Manchester Community College said the recently passed state budget chronically underfunds the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities system.

Milavski works one-on-one with students, predominantly in the working-class and minorities who rely on public higher education.

She said this crisis hurts them most.

“If I’m not there there’s nobody to build the classes in our system, there’s nobody to register students,” Milavski said.

The budget has Manchester Community College student ambassador Jessica Vadi concenred.

“I have utilized this school for three years and it’s been my safety, my rock and now it’s crumbling underneath us,” she said.

The Congress of Connecticut Community Colleges said critical departments like academic advising, library, campus safety and food insecurity are being threatened. Some departments could go down to a one-person operation. Others could be gone entirely.

For Vadi and her 3-year-old son, it could be life-changing.

“There’s times where I’ve looked for clothes for myself and my son,” Vadi said. “There’s times when I’ve gotten diapers from the food pantry or taken home food for the week so I didn’t have to worry about where our next hot meal was coming from. Considering that I have so much help here, it’s almost like breaking up a family.”

The Congress of Community Colleges is offering a solution — $99 million in a community college state reserve, which the group said is currently being used to hire consultants and lawyers.

“None of these cuts that we are talking about today need to be made,” Seth Freeman, the president of the Congress of Community Colleges, said. “There is a clear solution to the harm that is already coming and already happening across the state.”

The Congress of Connecticut Community Colleges said it is meeting with the CSCU Board of Regents to discuss the potential cuts and other options.

News 8 reached out to the Gov. Ned Lamont’s office and the CSCU Board of Regents for comment, but did not hear back.