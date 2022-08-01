OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) – Another school year is right around the corner, but many wonders, if there will be enough bus drivers in place by the time schools start back up.

The last thing that kids want to hear is their summer is drawing to a close. But right now, work is underway to make sure students are able to get from point A to point B on time.

On Monday, School Bus Driver Recruitment Week begins. The event comes not a moment too soon, as buses will start rolling in the next couple of weeks. However many parents and officials worry whether or not there will be enough drivers to fill the need.

Last year, the fear of COVID-19 and COVID-related illnesses presented a major challenge in finding eligible drivers. Now, the CT School Transportation Association is hoping to get ahead of the shortage. They’re holding a news conference on Monday along with the commissioner of the DMV to address the issue.

According to the National Association for Pupil Transportation, there are key factors that contribute to success in recruiting and retaining drivers. These include qualified drivers, wages, health care, and retirement plans.

The news conference on this issue will be held Monday morning at 11 a.m.