HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH — Connecticut’s economic outlook for 2023 was top of mind on Thursday as the Connecticut Business and Industry Association (CBIA) hosted hundreds of business leaders at the Hartford Marriott.

The 2023 economic outlook appears mixed.

Experts say growth in GDP will be slow. A tight labor market and the rising cost of capital may be a challenge for unprepared business owners.

The good news, unemployment is low, and inflation appears to have peaked.

“We don’t have a lot of margin for error,” Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Conn.) said. “We are like a leveraged company. Things are going well – you are doing ok. Things go bad – you could be topsy turvy like too many containers on a vessel, but we are making progress.”

“What we need to do is look at growing the workforce, the actual number of people,” said Michael Rocheleau, executive vice president at PTA Plastics in Oxford. “And when he talks about housing, child care, transportation, becoming key elements as we move forward, that’s what’s going to help us to build out the actual people entering the workforce right now.”

In Connecticut, there are 97,000 jobs open. The key is to find workers for those jobs.

Officials with the Lamont administration say they are focused on middle-class tax cuts, investing in workforce housing, and affordable daycare. The governor will deliver his budget address next month.

Chief Political Correspondent Jodi Latina will have more on News 8 starting at 5.