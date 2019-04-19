Businesses in the same plazas as Stop & Shop also take hits from strike
NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) - As the Stop & Shop strike enters week two, there is collateral damage. Businesses next to or in the same plaza are struggling, customers not wanting to cross the picket lines are also not coming into the neighboring stores.
“I’m angry, at first it was annoyance, but now I’m just angry about it.”
Zach Shipe works at Verizon in the same plaza as the Newington Stop & Shop, and is frustrated. Only three customers all day inside his store.
“I just had somebody come in here afraid to cross the picket line is the way she worded it.”
Zero customers inside Express Cuts a few doors up, all the chairs are empty, and right before the Easter weekend, when business is usually booming.
The urgent care right next to Stop & Shop usually sees more than 30 patients a day. Now they’re lucky if they see even five to seven. The one person being treated at the clinic, came back to get her mom to cross the picket line with her because she was nervous.
News 8 talked to a Stop & Shop worker who was outside picketing, and they feel bad about it. They’re not trying to stop anyone from going inside the other stores, but they say they are out on the line fighting for better wages, better healthcare, and overtime pay.
In their latest statement, Stop & Shop said, "Negotiations are continuing with the five UFCW local unions. Our primary goal remains to get our associates back to work with a contract that has pay increases for all associates, continued health benefits for eligible associates and increased pension contributions. We remain focused on getting back to fully serving our customers every day."
The striking Stop & Shop workers are getting monetary help from the public. You can go to the official donation page here.
