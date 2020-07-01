Busy travel weekend could boost CT tourism despite pandemic

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The American Automobile Association is out with its study of what this holiday weekend and really this whole summer are going to look like in terms of travel.

The result is that the family road trip is back, and that may be good news for Connecticut tourism.

The pandemic means all travel is down everywhere. But the AAA found that, in New England, where the coronavirus is relatively under control, road travel is only down 2%, the least of anywhere.

State Police are well aware of this. They are promising increased patrols for dangerous, distracted, and impaired driving.

The AAA is reminding everyone to do preventive maintenance on your vehicles before traveling so they don’t come find you on the side of the road.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is warning that parks and beaches are going to fill up fast.

All this talk has tourism officials cautiously optimistic about the summer.

“Jobs are returning. The good news, research is showing that people are eager to travel,” explained Randy Fiveash, director of the Connecticut Office of Tourism. “Not only our Connecticut research, but national and regional research is showing that they’re beginning to travel.”

Remember that every museum, park and restaurant is running at reduced capacity due to the pandemic. That means reservations are very important. Always call ahead wherever you plan on going.