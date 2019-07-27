Butcher shop involved in public slaying of calf to reopen

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — The butcher shop involved in that wild west scene at a Bloomfield Home Depot is set to reopen.

Last week, we showed you the dramatic police body camera video of a calf slaughtered in the Home Depot parking lot there.

The animal escaped from the nearby Saba Live Poultry

Our news partners at the Hartford Courant report the state department of agriculture gave them the okay to continue operating after they passed some inspections.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.