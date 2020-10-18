BYOB: restaurants encourage customers to ‘bring your own blanket’ to extend outdoor dining into colder months as pandemic continues

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — With cold air moving in, some local restaurants are getting creative to keep outdoor dining going. The acronym BYOB is taking on a whole new meaning with the hopes of helping Connecticut restaurants.

“Bring Your Own Blanket” (BYOB) is an initiative to help businesses as we head into colder months.

The idea for this came from Gerry Barker of Baker Specialty Company in Cheshire and his son. They passed it along to the team at The Stand in Branford, and it’s taking off.

They thought, people wrap themselves up in blankets for sports games or when hanging outside with friends and loved ones, so why not bring this concept to outdoor dining?!

The goal of the initiative is to help restaurants during the pandemic by extending the measures already in place to keep outdoor dining going during the COVID-19 pandemic well into the colder months

Drew McLachlan, the general manager at The Stand told News 8, “It’s a cute little play on words: it’s bring your own blanket. You can come here, enjoy some great food and a cocktail, and continue to support Connecticut’s restaurants and businesses.”

Gerry Barker, the president of Barker Specialty Company added, “It’s really what I like to call a community initiative and it’s a great thought process. I’d love to see all winter long!”

When it comes to BYOB, we know this idea is already spreading to other communities in CT.