BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Dogs want a chance to get into the holiday spirit this season, too! All pups are welcome to bring their owners to this year’s Pawliday Lights at Lake Compounce.

Dog guests can look forward to photos with Santa and yummy pup cups at the annual event on Sunday, December 11. There will even be photo opportunities to pose in front of Connecticut’s tallest Christmas tree.

Families bond with their pups at Pawliday Lights | Photos courtesy Lake Compounce

If you’re looking to add another pup to your family — or you’re looking for your first dog — the Meriden Humane Society will be on-site collecting donations and sharing information on adoptable dogs.

While doggos get in for free, human tickets are on sale for $20. Find them here.

Pawliday Lights is just one of the events a part of Lake Compounce’s Holiday Lights season at the amusement park. The 10th annual event will remain open every Friday from 5 to 9 p,m., Saturdays and Sundays from 4 to 9 p.m., and December 26 through 31 from 4 to 9 p.m.

Find tickets for this year’s Holiday Lights event here.