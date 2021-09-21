Calls for action get louder from lawmakers, citizens as crime ticks up across Connecticut

Conn. (WTNH) — The calls for action are only getting louder as crime continues to tick up in communities across the state.

There has been a push from concerned citizens and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle for more to be done.

“People are literally being shot in their driveways, people are being dragged from supermarkets and beaten for no apparent reason,” said Ben Proto, Chairman of the Connecticut Republican Party. “The governor has the ability to call a special session, the legislature has the ability to call a special session.”

Proto hopes their pleas will be heard and this can be discussed in the upcoming special session. He said everyone needs to come together and make those changes people want to see.

“Let’s put aside political affiliation, political differences, who’s going to get elected and re-elected, and let’s sit down and take 151 house members and 36 senators and a governor and come up with a solution to this problem,” Proto said.

This special session is slated to focus solely on Governor Ned Lamont’s emergency powers when it comes to the pandemic. Max Reiss, director of communications for the governor, told News 8:

“Understanding that vital executive orders are about to expire pertaining to requiring masks in schools, mandating vaccinations for state workers and school personnel, and providing the flexibility to test and vaccinate residents on a moment’s notice, the governor and the legislature will take action in the upcoming special session to extend those precautions.”

On Tuesday, Lamont did highlight some of the work that has been done and should be done to address this rise in crime, specifically when it comes to the juvenile justice system.

“Make sure those young people, who might be headed in the wrong direction, we get them sooner,” Lamont said. “Make sure those who are chronic offenders we get them properly detained, or at least someplace where they’re under strict supervision.”

When it comes to these crimes, people are being urged to come forward with any information they might have. This information is crucial as police work to solve these crimes.