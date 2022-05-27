NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In the wake of the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, the calls for greater gun control measures are getting louder. Advocates hope lawmakers on both sides of the aisle can find common ground.

The New Haven Botanical Garden of Healing serves as a place to honor those who lost their lives to gun violence. On Friday, lawmakers and families called for more to be done.

Nineteen children and two teachers were killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde on Tuesday — just 10 days after 10 people were shot and killed at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York.

“Faith without works is dead, so we have to get out and do something about it!” Marlene Pratt with the New Haven Botanical Garden of Healing said.

Parents who lost children to gun violence said that action is needed now.

“Many days I was on the floor,” Celeste Fulcher with the New Haven Botanical Garden of Healing said. “I couldn’t get up, but I fought to get here to help other families.”

Compared to states across the country, Connecticut already has some of the strictest gun control measures, including Ethan’s Law, which requires the safe storage of firearms in homes with kids under 18. It was sought by Mike and Kristin Song whose son, Ethan, was killed by an unsecured gun.

“Eighty percent of Americans, people on both sides of the aisle, want to see commonsense gun safety laws like Ethan’s Law, background checks,” Mike Song said.

That push is being felt on the local and national levels. A bipartisan group of senators, led by Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), hopes to find agreement on legislation that could win approval in Congress.

“Why are we here… if not to try and make sure that fewer schools and fewer communities go through what Sandy Hook has gone through?” Murphy said.

They’ve narrowed their discussions to a few ideas, including background checks, red-flag laws designed to keep guns away from those who could harm themselves or others, and programs to bolster security in schools and other buildings.

“There are very few people who are standing in the way of this way, and we have to push them out of the way,” Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro (D-CT 3) said.

It’s uncertain if the group can come to a consensus, and even if they do, winning enough votes from Republicans in Congress could prove difficult as many do not want to see changes in the nation’s gun laws.

Connecticut Republicans passed Sandy Hook legislation with Democrats in our state and worked on several other gun control measures.

“Every day that goes by that we don’t do something, more lives are lost,” Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz (D). “That’s why we’re here to demand that the United States Senate and our Congress take action in the same way Connecticut did.”