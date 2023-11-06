NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Every dog has its Election Day?

Not in Connecticut, it doesn’t.

While animals have served some (often honorary roles) in politics in other states, Connecticut law requires nominees for state, district and municipal offices, along with town committees and convention delicates, to be humans. In addition, candidates must provide a statement of consent to running. Many races also require a candidate to meet age requirements beyond a dog’s lifespan.

That doesn’t mean that a town can’t have an honorary animal mayor. Take the Beardsley Zoo in Bridgeport, for example, which has five candidates running for mayor this year(a river otter, an eastern box turtle, a Narragansett turkey, a black and gold howler monkey and a prairie dog) . The winner will replace Rhubarb the two-toed sloth, who is not seeking re-election.

Nearby states like Vermont and New Hampshire have had animal candidates. Fair Haven, Vermont, has had a goat named Elsa in office since last year. Money raised in the election went to renovating a community playground. The town’s mayors have also included Lincoln the Goat and Murfee the Cavalier King Charles spaniel.

In New Hampshire, there was an attempt to palace a gorilla named Colossus on the ballot for the 1980 Republican presidential primary.

You can cast your vote for (human) candidates Tuesday on Election Day.