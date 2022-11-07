HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — If you win the lottery in Connecticut, can you keep it a secret?

Yes, and no.

In Connecticut, winners cannot remain anonymous, but they can ask to have their name removed from a web page if they won $10,000 or more, according to the Connecticut Lottery.

However, that information can still be available if someone files a Freedom of Information Act request with the state. An exception is if you have a valid protective order, or a card proving you are in an address confidentiality program. A trust is another option to help remain a secret.

If Google searches are any indication, people in Connecticut would choose to keep their winnings secret. Over the last week, searches for the topic “trust” increased by 300% in Connecticut, according to Google Trends data. Below it is “anonymity,” which has seen an identical rise in popularity.

Searches for “connecticut lottery anonymous” increased 300% in the last week, “connecticut powerball” increased by 130% and “ct lottery powerball” increased by 120%. That same week, “lottery connecticut results” was the most-searched term.

A trust can be a tool to keep your identity a secret if you hit the lucky numbers.

Here’s how it works: Winnings can be placed in a blind trust, which helps get a bit of privacy, and then allows the winner to use a trustee to publicly get the money.

Monday’s Powerball jackpot soared to $1.9 billion, creating a new record, and setting the odds of winning to one in 300 million.

But if that seems insurmountable, just remember. At least your odds are still higher than scoring a perfect NCAA bracket.