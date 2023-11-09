(NEXSTAR/KDVR) – Would your knowledge of Connecticut stand up to Trebek-level questioning?

Since the debut of the show’s current iteration, “Jeopardy!” has presented contestants with hundreds of clues about Connecticut, ranging from the history of the state and its notable inhabitants to its ties to a Julia Roberts movie about a pizza shop.

But would you know the correct responses to some of the more challenging clues, if asked?

The following five Connecticut-themed clues were pulled from the fan-managed J! Archive fan site, which records clues, responses, contestants and scores since 1984. Quiz yourself at home, then reveal the correct response by highlighting the obscured text with your cursor (or finger, if you’re reading this on a mobile device).

Taken from Episode #6065, airing 1/14/2011

Category: It’s an Honor

$1200 Clue: A 2010 postage stamp was issued in Old Saybrook, Connecticut, honoring this legendary actress

Answer: Who is Katharine Hepburn? The actress was born and raised in Connecticut. A theater named for her was opened in the coastal town of Old Saybrook in 2009. Taken from Episode #8517, airing on 11/23/2021

Category: Business History

$800 Clue: This cookie company was founded in 1937 by a Connecticut woman & named for her family’s country home

Answer: What is Pepperidge Farm? Company founder Margaret Rudkin began selling bread out of her Fairfield home in 1937, after perfecting the recipe while baking bread for her own son, who suffered from severe food allergies. Taken from Episode #7397, airing on 11/8/2016

Category: Cry ‘Unk’

$2,000 Clue: This generic name for a small town comes from a Native American tribe of Connecticut

Answer: What is ‘Podunk’? The Podunk were indigenous to an area in what’s now Hartford County. Taken from Episode #2684, airing on 4/11/1996

Category: Brand Names — First and Last

$1,000 clue: Richard Liebeskind started this women’s clothing store in New Haven, Connecticut in 1954

Answer: What is Ann Taylor? The original Ann Taylor location, on Chapel Street, closed in 2020 after 66 years in business. Taken from Episode #4360, airing 3/9/2017

Category: Fictional Places

Final Jeopardy! Clue: Wilton, Connecticut, a quiet, affluent town near New York City, was the basis for this title town in a 1972 novel

Answer: What is Stepford? Ira Levin, the author of “The Stepford Wives,” told The New York Times in 2007 that he based the setting on Wilton, where he lived during the 1960s.

Keen to keep testing your “Jeopardy!” knowledge? Check out more Connecticut-themed clues at the J! Archive.