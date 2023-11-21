NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If you’re planning a Thanksgiving with all the fixins, you may want to head to the store now to stock up on your favorite adult beverages.

It is not legal to buy alcohol on Thanksgiving in Connecticut, the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection’s Liquor Control Division reminded residents during an announcement on Tuesday.

Package stores will be closed, and grocery stores are unable to sell beer Thursday. Breweries and other manufacturers are also unable to sell alcohol to be consumed off their property, and to-go drinks are also banned.