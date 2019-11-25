Canada man accused of abducting son and bringing him to CT to appear in court

(WTNH) — The man accused of abducting his son and bringing him to Connecticut is expected in court on Monday.

Alan Mann Junior’s court appearance is being done on behalf of Canadian officials. They need the U.S. to continue to detain Mann until extradition papers are completed.

Authorities say Mann abducted his toddler son in Toronto in 1987. They were found living in Connecticut last year. The son has since been reunited with his mother.

