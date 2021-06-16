Cannabis bill in question after governor threatens to veto

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — State Lawmakers in the House are at the capitol to take up the budget Implementer bill and a cannabis bill Wednesday.

The question is, whether that cannabis legislation will actually survive? The governor has threatened to veto the bill because of a change in language around equity.

The Democratic speaker of the house was meeting with members Wednesday morning. The point at issue is language in the cannabis bill related to equity.

Last night, the state senate an amended the bill twice to allow anyone convicted of a crime related to marijuana to be eligible for the equity clause.

Those residents would be first in line for the lottery to get a certificate to sell cannabis. The governor said that he would veto that bill because the language would open the floodgates and didn’t fit his goal of equity.

New Haven Senator Gary Winfield said, “part of the issue here is that we have a lot of voices around the table who understand this in multiple ways. We were making an attempt to address all of those issues and whether or not we actually hit the target. This to be determined the governor said we did not.”

“It’s good to see that state officials can’t profit off of marijuana after they leave employment. That was something that we called for in the bill which wouldn’t have gotten in otherwise,” State Representative Vin Candelora said.

Now if they fix the bill, it would get sent back to the Senate for approval and ultimately to the governor.

The other bill law makers will vote on today is the budget Implementer bill, an 837 page document that will execute the $46 billion budget over the next two years.