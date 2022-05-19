WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A ‘CannaCurious’ panel event was held Thursday night in Westport to discuss the marketing, regulations, and social equity matters in the cannabis industry in the state.

The talk included Michelle H. Seagull, Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection. It was held by the American Marketing Association, Southern CT Chapter.

Seagull is eager to get a whole new marketplace up and running now that recreational marijuana is legal in CT.

“A lot of thought went into how Connecticut’s marketplace should work. We’ve been working really hard, so is the social equity council, and so it’ll be exciting to see over the next few months how that all plays out”, said Seagull.

The Commissioner also said the state is on track to open its first recreational dispensary late this year, possibly into early 2023.