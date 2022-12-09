Conn. (WTNH) — Licensed hybrid cannabis retailers may officially begin selling cannabis products on January 10, 2023, the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection announced Friday.

Retailers can sell products to all adults over the age of 21 and no earlier than 10 a.m. – or as local zoning permits – on January 10.

Sales will be limited to 1/4 ounce of cannabis flower, or its equivalent, per transaction when the market opens. However, different types and products may be purchased together to total 1/4 ounce. This includes:

Up to 7 pre-rolled cigarettes that weigh 1 gram each, or 14 pre-rolled cigarettes that weigh 0.5 grams each. Or any combination up to 7 total grams, which equals 1/4 ounce.

Two to four vape cartridges, which come in .5 mL and 1 mL sizes.

Edibles vary by type and size. A standard-sized brownie or cookie can be the equivalent of .08 grams of cannabis flower. One edible serving cannot have more than 5 milligrams of THC.

A combination of different product types that collectively amount to no more than ¼ of an ounce.

Transaction limits will be reviewed over time and are in place to maintain supply for both adult-use consumers and medical marijuana patients. Medical marijuana patients will have a higher limit, with the purchase of up to 5 ounces per month.

So, where can you legally purchase cannabis starting January 10? The following medical marijuana dispensaries have completed the necessary steps for conversion to a hybrid license and will begin sales in 2023:

Affinity New Haven Bluepoint Wellness of Connecticut Branford Still River Wellness Torrington Fine Fettle Dispensary – Newington Newington Fine Fettle Dispensary – Stamford Stamford Fine Fettle Dispensary – Willimantic Willimantic The Botanist – Danbury Danbury The Botanist – Montville Montville Willow Brook Wellness Meriden

Although cannabis was approved for adult use in June 2021, the DCP has worked toward the opening of a regulated cannabis marketplace.

“I am proud of the hard work our team has done to meet the goal of opening adult-use sales in a safe, well-regulated market,” DCP Commissioner Michelle H. Seagull said. “We know that many people are excited to participate in this marketplace, whether as a business or a consumer, and we encourage adults who choose to purchase and consume these products to do so responsibly once sales begin on January 10.”