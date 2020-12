(WTNH) — With schools switching to virtual or hybrid learning plans this year, some local teachers have turned to other projects outside of work.

Joining News 8 is Julia Tackett, a music teacher at Canterbury Elementary School, who’s also the founder and owner of Honeybee Handmades making and selling homemade jewelry.

Watch the video above to see how Julia got started and the inspiration behind the idea.

Visit Julia’s official online store here.