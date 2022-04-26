CANTON, Conn. (WTNH) – The Canton Intermediate School has been evacuated because of a bomb threat in Canton on Tuesday morning.

Police confirmed that a note with a bomb threat was found inside the building. Canton police stated that out of an abundance of caution students and staff were evacuated from the building to the community center across from the street from the school.

Police are the building but shared they do not have anyone in custody. Police say there is no immediate threat to the students and staff members and that no injuries have been reported as a result of the incident.

Police also shared that no immediate threat to any other schools in the area.

No other information has been released at this time.

Follow News 8 for updates.