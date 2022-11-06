BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – The results are in, and after a tight race, the two-toed sloth Rhubarb has officially been elected as Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo Mayor.

The race for mayor was neck-and-neck between Rhubarb and the Maned Wolf, Goncalo. However, in the end, voters decided to go with the sloth’s unusual – and sometimes upside down – perspective. He promised to be a great mayor for all of the animals at the zoo.

So, how will he run the zoo? Rhubarb insists that a slow-paced life is an excellent survival strategy. He’ll spend most of his term hanging in trees — and of course, eating some leafy greens.

All other candidates have conceded; candidates included Azriel the Common Raven, Gantry the Sandhill Crane, Goncalo the Maned Wolf, and Darwin the Gopher Tortoise. Previous Mayor Harry the Guinea Hog promises a “smooth transfer of power.”

“We’re all behind Rhubarb as our new mayor, but the real winner of this election is the Zoo,” Zoo Director Gregg Dancho said in a statement. “We thank everyone who voted for their generosity in supporting this fundraiser.”

The zoo promised details regarding Rhubarb’s swearing-in ceremony soon ahead of his 12-month term.

All voting was conducted online for $1 per vote, with all donations supporting the zoo’s mission of conservation, education, research, and above all, fun.

Find tickets to Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo here.