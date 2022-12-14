NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New York man, who is wanted for the charge of attempted homicide, was apprehended in New Haven by police.

The New Haven Police Department and U.S. Marshal Connecticut Violent Fugitive Task Force found Nayeem Reid at a residence on Poplar Street.

Reid was wanted by County District Attorney office out of New York since August 31 for a charge of attempted homicide.

He was transported to the NHPD as a fugitive from justice and is pending extradition to New York.

