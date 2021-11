SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a motor vehicle accident which closed down lanes on Rt. 8 Southbound in Shelton Saturday night.

Around 9:54 p.m., police responded to an accident with suspected injuries near Exit 13. The left and center lanes are currently shut down as police investigate the incident.

Police are asking drivers to use caution when traveling through the area, or opt to use alternate routes.

