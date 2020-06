TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Torrington police responded to a car accident on Town Farm Road early Tuesday morning.

According to officials, first responders were dispatched to Town Farm Road by Rossi Road close to 3 a.m. The accident included multiple people suffering injuries and a car reportedly catching on fire. Police say LifeStar was called in.

The area is still closed to traffic.

