SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Shelton first responders were dispatched to a car crash Sunday night that has closed River Road.

According to police, crews responded to River Road at 11:30 p.m. by Southbank Park for a motor vehicle crash. Police say River Road between Murphy’s Lane and Rocky Rest Road is currently closed and expect the road to be open no later than 8 a.m.

Police are still on scene investigating the crash.