Car crash shuts down I-91 Southbound in Enfield

ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a motor vehicle accident in Enfield that closed down all lanes on I-91 southbound Saturday night.

Connecticut State Police responded to the accident, which took place in the area of exit 47

W, just after 10 p.m. State troopers reported entrapment on the scene and were met by EMS and the local fire department. While injuries were suspected, the extent of those injuries are unknown at this time.

Police ask those traveling to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

