GOSHEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Multiple people were transferred to the hospital after a car struck a pregnant moose Saturday night.

Connecticut State Police said troopers responded to Hall Meadow Road after a car hit a pregnant moose.

Norfolk Fire Department says there were 5 victims in the vehicle and 3 were transported to the hospital.

All the victims sustained minor injuries but the moose’s injuries were fatal.

Norfolk Fire Department says Route 272 in Goshen has reopened.