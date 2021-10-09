Car fire on Route 4 in Cornwall leaves one man hospitalized

CORNWALL, Conn. (WTNH) — A series of unfortunate events took place Friday when a car fire on Route 4 led to one man being hospitalized.

Around 9:23 p.m., State Police responded to a scene on Route 4 in the area of Furnace Brook Road in Cornwall. They determined the car was traveling eastbound when the driver crashed into a guardrail, continued to exit the highway, and struck a rock, lighting the car up in flames.

The driver sustained suspected injuries and was then transferred to the hospital. The car was towed off scene.

There is no further information available at this time.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Stay up to date with the News 8 app and WTNH.com for more details as they become available.