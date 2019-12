GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Glastonbury police are responding to a truck falling into a body of water early Friday morning.

Police say the incident occurred in the area of Welles Street near the boathouse launch. No people were in the truck at the time.

Police also say a dog was in the vehicle at the time and rescued itself.

Police report no injuries.

No other information was detailed.

Check back to WTNH.com for updates.