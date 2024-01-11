WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — State and city leaders are encouraging more residents to sign up for ArryRx, Connecticut’s first prescription drug discount card.

“Connecticut residents are getting killed by the high cost of drugs,” Connecticut Comptroller Sean Scanlon said. “And many are having to make very difficult decisions about whether they have to eat, pay their rent or buy drugs. We don’t want anyone to have to make that choice.”

Scanlon gathered with other leaders Thursday at Stoll’s Pharmacy in Waterbury to talk about the program.

People can save up to 80% on generic drugs and 20% on brand-named drugs by using the card. However, health insurance or Medicare can’t be used at the same time as the discount card.

Leaders said the program focuses on three types of people: those with high health care deductibles, the uninsured and seniors, where Medicare doesn’t cover all drug costs.

“Say [someone is] working two or three part-time jobs, and none of those provide prescription drug insurance, but they make enough money to not quite be eligible for other federal or state health plans; but they can pay their rent, they can keep their car running and pay their utilities,” said Ed Schreiner, the owner of Stoll’s Pharmacy.

Since the program launched in October 2023, leaders said more than 15,000 people have signed up. About 250 of those are in Waterbury.

Mayor Paul Pernerewski wants more Waterbury residents to take advantage of ArrayRx.

“A program like this can be the difference between someone choosing to buy medicine or buy food, or buy medicine and pay the rent, or take the full dose of their medicine,” Pernerewski said.

More change, leaders said, is needed.

“We have a lot of work left to do to make drugs more affordable in general, and that is something the governor and I are working on,” Scanlon said. “But, until we get big reform passed that will ultimately lower the cost of drugs, this is a way that people can start saving while we wait to do that other work.”