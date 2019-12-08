Caroll Spinney, Oscar the Grouch and Big Bird puppeteer, dies at 85

WOODSTOCK, Conn. (WTNH) — Caroll Spinney, the puppeteer behind Sesame Street’s Oscar the Grouch and Big Bird died Sunday.

Spinney died in his Woodstock, Conn. home at age 85, after living with Dystonia for years.

The show posted their condolences on their Facebook page Sunday afternoon.

Caroll Spinney, the legendary puppeteer behind beloved Sesame Street characters Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch, died… Posted by Sesame Street on Sunday, December 8, 2019

Spinney worked for Sesame Street from the beginning in 1969 until last year.

Sesame Street co-founder Joan Ganz Cooney said, “Caroll Spinney’s contributions to Sesame Street are countless. He not only gave us Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch, he gave so much of himself as well. We at Sesame Workshop mourn his passing and feel an immense gratitude for all he has given to Sesame Street and to children around the world.”