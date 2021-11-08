Case of missing 10-year-old Bridgeport girl hits somber milestone

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — The case of a missing 10-year-old Bridgeport girl has hit a somber milestone. It’s now been 20 years since Bianca Lebron disappeared.

Bianca Elaine Lebron was waiting to go inside her elementary school on Nov. 7, 2001, when she told classmates she was going shopping with an uncle. She was last seen getting into a dark-colored vehicle with tinted windows.

Lebron’s disappearance prompted a nationwide search, but she has never been found.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children has released an age-progressed photo of Lebron.

Bianca Lebron (Photo: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

Anyone with information on Lebron’s disappearance is asked to call 911, 1-800-843-5678, or the Bridgeport Police Department at 203-576-7671