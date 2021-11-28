CCM to hold first in-person convention in two years at Mohegan Sun starting Tuesday

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Conference of Municipalities (CCM) is holding its first in-person convention in two years next week.

Over 700 government and business leaders from across the state will meet Tuesday and Wednesday at Mohegan Sun for a series of workshops, exhibitions, and discussions about projects in our state that have improved Connecticut’s quality of life.

All attendees must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours to attend; masks are required.

