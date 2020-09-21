CT’s four state universities cancel spring break amid COVID-19 concerns

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s four state universities have canceled spring break for March 2021 amid COVID-19 concerns, according to the Associated Press Monday.

The AP reports, “State officials say they were canceling spring break next March to help ensure health and safety at Central Connecticut State University, Southern Connecticut State University, Western Connecticut State University, and Eastern Connecticut State University.”

Monday, the president of CCSU announced the school will continue the hybrid learning method due to the COVID-19 pandemic into the next semester.

According to the letter sent to staff and families, CCSU President Zulma Toro announced plans are in development for next semester to continue in-person and remote classes. These changes directly affect scheduling. The spring semester will now begin on January 26, 2021, one week later than originally dated.

Spring break, March 15 – 21, 2021, has been canceled. Finals week will keep its May 10 – 16 scheduled dates.