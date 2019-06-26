CCSU releases study concluding racial profiling still exists in police traffic stops

(WTNH)–The latest study by Central Connecticut State University concluded that racial profiling still exists in police traffic stops by Connecticut police departments. The report was presented to state lawmakers this morning at the state capitol.

Ken Barone from CCSU said, “We found strong evidence suggesting that minority motorists are being treated differently than their whiter non hispanic counterparts even when they are stopped for the same reasons.”

The study examined more than 542,000 traffic stops statewide in 2017.

According to the report, minorities were treated differently.

Barone said, “Minority drivers were more likely to be searched as a result of a registration or license violation that white drivers who were stopped for those same offenses.”

NAACP President of Greater New Haven Dori Dumas said, “The NAACP gets complaints about this way too often. I’m sure the cities and the departments are aware of these complaints.”

Dumas says the NAACP wants to hold the state of Connecticut and the police departments accountable.

“They let the whites go and they do not let the minorities go and we know that as well that is a fact, that is a fact that people live with everyday and now we have statistics to back it up,” Dumas said.

Renee Johnson of New Haven said, “Because there is so much wrong doing going on so everybody is like walking on eggshells because of being scared to get pulled over because of what is going to happen.”

Some people say the police departments need more training.

Steve Godfrey of New Haven said, “They do do their job but some of them do go over you know what I mean they do step across the line but those are the ones that have not been really trained.”

